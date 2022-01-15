PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Tops $46.52 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001291 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $46.52 million and $245,458.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.73 or 0.07715194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.76 or 0.99952299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008374 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

