Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $30,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 87.5% during the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.