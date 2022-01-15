Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $25.98 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $25,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Crocs by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.56.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

