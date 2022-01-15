Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $33.23 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,017 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Huntsman worth $33,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 94.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NYSE HUN opened at $38.26 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

