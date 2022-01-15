Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $27,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $175.78 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.88 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.