Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 45,709 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 132,308 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

