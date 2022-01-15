Parachute (PAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $210,685.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $210,685.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

