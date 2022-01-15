Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,903 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

