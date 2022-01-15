Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $326.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.