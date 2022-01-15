Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.60

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 18977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTNR. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
