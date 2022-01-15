Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.60

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 18977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTNR. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

