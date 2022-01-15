Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.60

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 18977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTNR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

