Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.61.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

