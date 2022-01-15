Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

