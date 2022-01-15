Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Paychex by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

