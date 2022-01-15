PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $229.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $264.00 to $229.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.20.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $178.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $175.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.