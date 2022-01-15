PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PCCWY remained flat at $$5.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

