PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PCCWY remained flat at $$5.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.17.
PCCW Company Profile
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.