PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Sells $10,710.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $10,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

