PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth $95,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.03 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $471.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

