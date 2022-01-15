Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in December

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of Pennon Group stock remained flat at $$31.27 during trading on Friday. 244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.2734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 33.87%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.