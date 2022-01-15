People’s United Financial (PBCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect People’s United Financial to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect People’s United Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 4,291,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,707. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430,958 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 74,962 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

