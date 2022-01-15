PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $178.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average is $178.45. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.