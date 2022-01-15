Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,207. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

