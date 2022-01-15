Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,207. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.
Pershing Square Company Profile
