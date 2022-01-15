Persimmon (LON:PSN) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,897 ($39.32) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,268 ($44.36).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($47.92) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.69) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.34) to GBX 3,410 ($46.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($40.72) to GBX 2,500 ($33.94) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.25).

PSN opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,770.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,800.31. The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,476 ($33.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,468.51).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

