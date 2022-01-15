Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 2,897.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of 3,268.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a 2,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a 3,035.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,128.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

