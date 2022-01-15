Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.67

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.67 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 145.37 ($1.97). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.95), with a volume of 3,285,513 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 160 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £748.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Petrofac news, insider Andrea Abt acquired 3,906 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £4,999.68 ($6,786.59).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

