PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.28 ($0.04). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,641,516 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.60. The firm has a market cap of £35.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

