PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading 0.2% Higher

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03. 450,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 798% from the average session volume of 50,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 350.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,037,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,867,000.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.