Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Pharvaris stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

