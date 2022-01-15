PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Shares of PFX opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 23.47. PhenixFIN has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP purchased a new position in PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at $4,810,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.