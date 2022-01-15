Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $64.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PHR opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,262 shares of company stock worth $1,139,533. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

