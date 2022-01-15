Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.46 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.66 or 0.00019840 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $16.46 million and $2.00 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,905,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,472 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

