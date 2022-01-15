PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $28,027.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00058685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

