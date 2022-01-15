Pier Capital LLC Invests $5.89 Million in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 436,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $135,261,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $38,964,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $4,647,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $3,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $55,427.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Blend Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

