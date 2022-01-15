Pier Capital LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 51.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 92.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $448.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -1.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

