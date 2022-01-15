Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.09.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of -755.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,730,000 after acquiring an additional 501,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,971,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

