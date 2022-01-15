Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,730,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 639,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 18.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 263,396 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $11,628,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,827,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,690,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

