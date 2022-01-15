Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,186 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,175 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.34 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

