Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 540.3% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PNGAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 306,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,281. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

PNGAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

