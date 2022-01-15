Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

MHI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 72,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,142. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

