Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $169.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer's rising exploration and abandonments costs are hurting the bottom line. With the expected increase in activities, the figure is expected to rise further in the coming days. The upstream energy player is also being affected by rising costs associated with oil and gas production. For the first nine months of 2021, Pioneer suffered hedging losses of almost $2 billion. While the industry’s recovery has been stronger than expected, rapidly spreading new variants of the virus is making near-term outlook for upstream business extremely gloomy. The uncertainty in energy business owing to the pandemic has been affecting its upstream operations. Also, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers, reflecting operational weakness. Thus, Pioneer appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

PXD opened at $215.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $216.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

