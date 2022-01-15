Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.60.

Shares of FVRR opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 139.8% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $7,349,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

