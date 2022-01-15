Piper Sandler Cuts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $70.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of LSPD opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

