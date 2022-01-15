Piper Sandler Upgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.