Piper Sandler Upgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of LAC opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
