Piper Sandler Weighs in on Impinj, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impinj in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.53). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PI. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

PI stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

