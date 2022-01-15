Piper Sandler Weighs in on WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $56.06 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

