Pitcairn Co. Acquires 1,726 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 121.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

NYSE:WSM opened at $147.04 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average of $176.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

