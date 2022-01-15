Pitcairn Co. Has $660,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

IART opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.