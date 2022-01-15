Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

