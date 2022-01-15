Pitcairn Co. Sells 452 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 895,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

JEF opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.