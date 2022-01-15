Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.92

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.92 and traded as high as C$12.11. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.07, with a volume of 90,318 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$388.38 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.46.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

In other news, Director Paul Goddard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,049. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $86,271.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

